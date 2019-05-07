//VCS Offers Live Streaming of VHS Honors Night and Graduation

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host their annual Honors Night program on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:00 pm in the gymnasium.



We are thrilled to offer a live stream of the memorable evening for those who cannot physically be in attendance.

This same link will be available for anyone who cannot attend the Class of 2019’s graduation ceremony on May 24. Graduation will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium beginning promptly at 7:30 pm.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be postponed until 8:00 am on Saturday, May 25 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.