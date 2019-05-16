//Valdosta Hosts Military Appreciation Day

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Wednesday, the community of Valdosta came together at Moody Air Force Base to lend support to those who serve this country.

The gathering took place at the Brighter Day Performance Academy by a partnership with Prosper Azalea City. It included activities like a blood drive, a silent auction, and games. There was also free food.

What this event did was not only give support to military members and their families but it also gave the opportunity to connect some of them.

The event organizers like Andrea Pittman expressed how much a support system is needed for military families because of the sacrifices they have to make. She wants them to know that there are others who are there for them and they don’t have to do it alone.

Joyce Robinson who is a military wife of over 20 years said that, “It can be a really lonely place if you don’t get connected.”

Robinson believes that her family’s involvement with the community helped her and her children because of how much they’ve been uprooted.

It brings a, “sense of belonging,” she said.

Through this event, organizers hope that more families can find the same thing.