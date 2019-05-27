//Valdosta High School Graduates 445

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – On Friday, May 24, Valdosta High School celebrated the 2019 graduating class.

During her welcome, Dr. Janice Richardson, Principal of Valdosta High School, gave a breakdown of the many accomplishments of this year’s graduating class: 445 graduating seniors, 132 honor graduates, 121 A.P. students, 38 I.B. students, 10 associate degrees, 6 full ride scholarships, and over one million dollars earned in scholarships.

Dr. Richardson ended her speech by once again congratulating graduates, saying “we have talked together, listened together, and we have changed the spirit of Valdosta High School together.

Salutatorian Lynn Talley Petermann spoke fondly of shared class memories. She ended by wishing her fellow graduates luck in all their future endeavors.

Valedictorian Bryce Jackson reflected on his experiences as a freshman and now as a high school graduate, saying “today marks the end of one chapter of our lives and the beginning of another”. He ended by encouraging his fellow graduates to thank those that helped them achieve success, saying “surround yourself with people who want you to succeed. There is no such thing as self-made. Thank the people who made all this possible.”

VHS Valedictorian Bryce Jackson

Dr. Todd Cason, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools ended the ceremony with the moving of the tassels, officially declaring the students as Graduates of Valdosta High School.

Valdosta Today would like to congratulate the Valdosta High School Class of 2019.