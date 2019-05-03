//Valdosta City Schools Honors Classified Employees During Annual CATS Awards Reception

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools held their annual Continuous Acts of Kindness through Teamwork and Service (CATS) awards reception honoring classified employees on Thursday, April 25.



Seventeen employees were nominated throughout the district. They ranged from school receptionists, administrative assistants, school nurses, custodians, school nutrition works, transportation department personnel, maintenance department personnel, paraprofessionals, school safety and resource officers, and technology personnel.

Each school and several district support departments were asked to nominate someone demonstrates quality and efficiency in job performance; promotes a welcoming campus environment through service, dedication, professionalism, and compassion when dealing with students, parents, staff and community; promotes significant school system values such as teamwork, respect, integrity, understanding and long-standing service to the system; and exhibits excellent attendance and punctuality.

This year’s school nominees were Samantha Brown from J.L. Lomax Elementary School, Takisher Clark from Pinevale Elementary School, Kim McSwain from S.L. Mason Elementary School, Kelly Matheny from Sallas Mahone Elementary School, Angie Warren from W.G. Nunn Elementary School, Randy Jones from J.L. Newbern Middle School, Danny Johnson from Valdosta Middle School, Capt. Robert E. Demps from Valdosta High School, Patricia Arnold from Horne Learning Center, Donna Sanders from Valdosta Early College Academy.

Department nominees were Ralph Ward from Central Office/Technology, Robert Rowell from Custodial Services, Carl Roe from Maintenance, Debbie Akins from School Nutrition, Clara Orr from Special Education, Angela Stokes from Teaching and Learning and Degory Jones from Transportation.

This year’s CATS Employee of the Year award winner was Ms. Donna Sanders from VECA. Her nominator, Dr. Mae McKinney, principal of VECA said, “From asking students about their weekend to wishing students a Happy Birthday, it is evident that she knows and loves them. Mrs. Donna models VECA’s expectations of being kind and being respectful every day. She is a valued member of our family.”

The other two finalists for the CATS Award included Ms. Clara Orr, administrative assistant in Special Education, and Capt. Robert E. Demps, head security officer at Valdosta High School.

Each nominee received $100 from Valdosta City Schools and $50 from Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. The finalist received an additional $200, giving them a total of $350, and the overall winner received a grand total of $550. In addition to the cash prizes, each nominee was given a bag filled with hundreds of dollars in free meals and other gift items donated by various businesses throughout the community.

Special thanks go to Arrow Screen Printing, Barberito’s, Bush Wealth Management, Chick fil A – North Valdosta, Coca Cola, Elliano’s Farmer Brown’s Produce, Fazoli’s, The Flower Gallery, Jac’s Bowling Lanes, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Jimmy John’s, Guardian Bank, South Georgia Pecan, Southeastern Credit Union, Southern Ob/Gyn, South Georgia Medical Center, Synovus, Texas Roadhouse, Wild Adventures, and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for supporting this program and our employees.