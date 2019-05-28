//Tiny Homes Could Offer Options in Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is looking for new ways to provide affordable housing.

The city is already using programs like home revitalization and the Community Development Block Grant.

Now, tiny homes could be just another option to provide affordable housing for the community. Staff are looking to Tallahassee for inspiration, recently touring The Dwellings tiny home community, WCTV reported.

The city is looking at renovating current properties and developing new tiny homes, or looking for new space to develop tiny home communities.

Staff say the tiny homes could serve the homeless or seniors looking to stay in their community where home revitalization isn’t an option.

“You hear a lot of people say, ‘I’m downsizing’ or ‘I don’t want all of that, I just want to be able to live comfortably, to stay in the community that I like,'” explained Vanessa Flucas, Valdosta’s neighborhood development director.