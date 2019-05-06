//Tift Man Dies Following Altercation with Deputy

Share with friends











TIFTON, Ga. – On April 24, 2019, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate a use of force incident.

Preliminary information indicates that in the early morning hours of April 24, 2019, Tift County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 300 block of Hall Road in Tifton following complaints about a disturbance in the area.

According to a statement from the GBI, once deputies arrived, contact was made with James Aaron McBrayer, age 41, of Tifton. As deputies began assessing the situation, an altercation ensued between McBrayer and the responding deputies.

As a result of that altercation, one deputy was injured and required medical attention attempting to take McBrayer into custody. During the altercation, deputies deployed a Taser but it was ineffective.

Once in custody, McBrayer was placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle. Deputies later found McBrayer unresponsive and called for EMS. Upon EMS arriving to the incident location, McBrayer was pronounced dead.

McBrayer’s body was transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to the GBI. The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Tift Judicial Circuit for review.