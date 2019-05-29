//Summer “Honey-Do” Projects Need a Permit, Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Summertime is consistently a popular season for home improvement projects, although many people are not aware of what type of projects require work permits. Some popular projects that all require permits consist of HVAC units, decks, pools, fences over six feet, circuit breakers, wiring, and alarms.

“Getting a work permit is the cheapest insurance you’ll ever get,” said Inspections Manager Rick Mefford.

If some sort of accident were to occur while working on a project at your home, insurance companies will usually check to see if you have a permit before looking into the situation any further. Permits can serve as a defense force if any sort of misfortune were to happen to you or your home. Many people question the need for a permit, but a decision to not get one could be costly.

The Inspections Department is responsible for inspections for building, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, and manufactured homes. As a joint function, the Inspections Department meets the needs of property owners and developers within Lowndes County, and the cities of Valdosta, Lake Park, Dasher, and Hahira. In partnerships with other departments and jurisdictions, the Inspections Department helps homeowners, business owners, and those in the commercial industry plan and execute development projects. Projects can be as simple as a home remodel and as complex as constructing a new building on undeveloped property.

“The key is to get licensed contractors,” said Mefford. “Without a licensed contractor, if something were to go wrong it falls on the homeowner because the contractor is without a license and the homeowner has no permit.”

A homeowner acting as his own contractor may purchase a building permit for the house he/she owns. Otherwise, a licensed contractor is required for all residential and commercial permits. Citizens should be sure that the person they hire has the proper permits and qualifications for the job. Also, there are a lot of small projects that may not require a permit. It’s always best to be safe than sorry. Call the Community Development Department or the Permitting Office at (229) 259-3506 before you start any building projects.