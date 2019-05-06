//SGMC Foundation Awards Seniors Scholarship

Share with friends











LANIER CO, Ga. – Lanier High School seniors Grace Farr and Hannah Webrand received the 2019 Jay Shaw Scholarship, awarded by South Georgia Medical Center Foundation and the Shaw Family.

A Jay Shaw Scholarship recipient must demonstrate a positive engagement in community service, exhibit strong leadership qualities, and show strength in academics.



Through this four-year undergraduate scholarship, the Foundation and Shaw Family aim to provide support for extraordinary young adults who see their college education as a lifetime of contribution to healthcare. “We extend our best wishes to both recipients as they prepare to start an exceptional college experience,” stated Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation’s Executive Director.

About the Jay Shaw Scholarship

The Jay Shaw Scholarship was established to honor the late State Representative Jay Shaw for his dedication and commitment to quality local health care. Shaw used his position in the Georgia Legislature to advocate for health care and in particular, hospitals in South Georgia. Scholarships offer financial assistance to Lanier County students seeking a profession in health care who want to return to Lakeland or South Georgia to work.

Donations from friends, colleagues and family from all over the state of Georgia, as well as Lakeland residents, make the award possible. For more information about the Jay Shaw Scholarship visit www.sgmcfoundation.org.