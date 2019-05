Share with friends











2:03 PM, May 08, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — Brooks Fire Department crews and Valdosta Fire Department HAZMAT responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck carrying nitrogen on Wednesday afternoon, May 8.

The Brooks County Fire Department is asked drivers to avoid State Road 333 Madison Highway South of Nankin Road.

The Valdosta Fire Department’s Hazmat team was on the scene For safety purposes regarding the nitrogen.