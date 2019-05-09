//Scotty McCreery to Perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has a full plate this weekend as the park hosts the Georgia State Qualifier for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the third year and presents platinum-certified country superstar Scotty McCreery live in concert.

“We have really enjoyed being the host for the Georgia State Qualifier for Nathan’s for the last three years,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications and public relations manager. “And we are very excited to not only host this year, but to be able to offer a day packed with fun and entertainment for everyone.”

Professional eaters from around the state of Georgia will compete for glory Saturday at Wild Adventures’ Lakeside Showplace where one male and one female winner will earn a seat at the ESPN-televised finals at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. with a kids’ hot dog stacking contest followed by the state qualifying round at 2 p.m.

Later that evening “American Idol” winner, Scotty McCreery is set to perform at the All-Star Amphitheater. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Scotty McCreery launched to stardom after winning Season Ten of “American Idol.” McCreery’s debut album, Clear As Day, was the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. The album later went Platinum, and the first two singles, “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls,” have also been certified Platinum. McCreery has received both Platinum and Gold album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles, as well as two Top Ten hits.

Admission to Scotty McCreery live in concert, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.

On Sunday, May 12, Wild Adventures will celebrate Mother’s Day by giving the first 800 mothers a free carnation.

For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the 2019 Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.