//Rev. Rose Makes a Stand at City Council

VALDOSTA – Well-known civil rights activist Floyd Rose was escorted out of a city council meeting at Valdosta City Hall, Thursday evening, The Valdosta Daily Times Reported.

Rev. Rose addressed the council during the citizens time persisting in requests for city to change the name of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard, an ongoing point of contention based on debates that Forrest derived its name from a former KKK leader.

Rose and many others are adamantly dedicated to pressing the issue of the name change and have pleaded during multiple city council meetings for this issue to be taken seriously.

Citizens are allowed three minutes to state their case but Rose exceeded that and Mayor John Gayle asked Rose to yield the floor. VDT reported that when Rose ignored the request, the mayor asked security to escort him from the room.

The incident was done so in a peaceful fashion with VPD Chief Manahan walking with him. Rose will not be charged.

This will likely be a continuing issue in the monthly Valdosta City Council meetings regarding the street name.