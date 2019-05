Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Jackie Wayne Wilson was a war hero helicopter pilot who flew into and out of hot zones to pick up/rescue troops.

Wilson was shot down twice behind enemy lines and escaped, carrying one of his crew while running on a broken ankle to escape and make it to safety.

When he returned, he was a test pilot for the Blackhawks. He died years after the war due to cancer from Agent Orange.

Wilson gave his life for this country.