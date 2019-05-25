//Plane Crash on St. Simons Island

Share with friends











ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA – A small plane was reported to have crashed around 9:25 a.m. Saturday morning off Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island, according to Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.

The plane was a single-engine Cessna C182 and crashed on the north end of St. Simons Island coming from Savannah International Airport,

There were four passengers on board.

The FAA confirms there were four people onboard a Cessna that went down in St. Simons Island this morning @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNewspic.twitter.com/nQTuJkdKIs — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) May 25, 2019

County firefighters and paramedics are working the scene.

At this time there is no information about the condition of the pilot or others involved in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Transportation Administration haBe been notified.