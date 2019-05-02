//Pinevale Steps up and Leads

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School’s Ambassadors and Jr. BETA Club members participated in the Step Up and Lead Conference that was held at the UGA Campus in Tifton, Georgia.

The conference was sponsored by Georgia 4-H, University of Georgia, Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals, and Georgia Association of Middle School Principals.



The fourth grade students, lead by Danita Boyd and Kayla Brown, were involved in three learning sessions. The first session helped the students figure out their personality type, and they were taught how to use their personality strengths to lead.

The second session focused on teamwork and through the use of multiple activities, highlighted their leadership abilities and helped students see that everyone brings something to the group. The last session emphasized public speaking.

The students were truly engaged in all parts of the conference and gathered valuable knowledge about themselves and their leadership abilities.