VALDOSTA – Pinevale’s Jr. Beta Club sponsored a Penny War to raise money for Relay for Life.

The students in each grade donated their pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, and even dollar bills to help with the fight against cancer.

Our fifth grade students were victorious, raising over $400. Since they raised the most money, they participated in a water balloon fight against Mr. Thomas, Pinevale’s principal. Overall, Pinevale’s student body was able to raise and donate $1,000 to Relay for Life.