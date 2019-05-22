//Olympian Maritza McClendon Coming to Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated will host Swim 1922 on June 1st, 2019 at Valdosta State University. The event is designed to impart the importance of water safety to teen girls from Lowndes, Cook, Thomas, Tift, Atkinson, Grady and Pierce counties.



Olympic Silver Medalist Maritza McClendon, first African-American swimmer to set an American and World swimming record and member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated will host the water safety clinic and engage with local youth participants.



Sigma Gamma Rho has partnered with USA Swimming for several years to ensure that all communities learn about the importance of water safety, especially communities of color which are disproportionately affected by drownings and other injuries associated with a lack of training and exposure to water safety. USA swimming’s core objective of Build the Base-Promote the Sport-Achieve Competitive Success aligns with Sigma Gamma Rho’s motto of Greater Service, Greater Progress. These organizations have come together to affect change and influence the community of black women and girls.



In addition to the water safety component, the day will offer an opportunity for an autograph and photo session with the medalist and a campus tour of Valdosta State University. Also, members of Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter at Valdosta State University will be present.

Registration is full. For additional information, please contact Kimberly Edwards Brown, Swim 1922 Chair, at (229) 393-6270 or at kimberlyedwards86@gmail.com.