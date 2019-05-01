//Off-Duty Nurse Saves Life

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Nurses are heroes to many people, but to Howard Duval, SGMC Registered Nurse Janice Oliver is his guardian angel.

Several weeks ago, Janice and her husband, Gary, were taking a stroll around the golf course near their Lake Park home. They noticed two golfers, one of the golfers collapsed and was being eased to the ground by the other.

As a nurse, you never bypass someone in medical distress. Janice rushed over to the man, who was later identified as Howard Duval, and felt for his pulse. When she could not find a pulse, she quickly began CPR.

As Janice did chest compressions and the second golfer administered rescue breathing. First responders were called. Law enforcement and EMS arrived quickly. Mr. Duval was transferred by ambulance to SGMC where Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sid Staton took over his care and performed timely interventions.

A few weeks later, Mr. Duval is home and doing things he enjoys. He is very thankful that Janice Oliver was nearby in his time of need.

For Janice’s exemplary actions, her employer, SGMC, recognized her as a Hospital Hero at the Hospital Authority meeting on April 17.

Janice has worked for SGMC since 2001. She is a patient care coordinator on 2-T, the cardiac progressive unit.