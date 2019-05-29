//Ocilla Teen Still Missing, Spotted Twice Since

Share with friends











OCILLA, GA – Missing Irwin Co. teen Shelby Summey, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 21 at the Ben Hill Wiregrass Tech location.

According to Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk, since that time she has been seen for the last time Thursday in Berrien County getting into a dark-colored vehicle with a Lowndes County license plate driven by an unidentified black male on Old Coffee Road. He added that she was also spotted in Dupont, GA on Monday, May 27.

On Wednesday, May 29, Summey’s foster grandparent Linda McKenney, confirmed with Valdosta Today that she is still missing.

The Ocilla Police Department has passed the search for Summey on to other agencies, as they continue their own investigation.

Authorities believe Summey may still be in Berrien or Lowndes Counties.

The area where she was spotted has been searched, the vehicle has been looked for by law enforcement. Ocilla Police Department Lt. Doug Douglas stated that she was not abducted and is considered a “runaway.”

Summey is 5′ 2″ and 150 pounds and was seen wearing gray pants, a black zip up jacket, and Nike shoes when she went missing Tuesday.

If you have any other information regarding her whereabouts, contact Ocilla Police at (229) 468-7494.