Share with friends











OCILLA, Ga. – The Ocilla Police Department is looking for Ahelby Summey, 15, who was last seen on Tuesday.

She was last seen at Wiregrass Technical School Ben Hill-Irwin campus around 1 p.m. wearing gray pants, a black zip up jacket and Nike shoes. She is 5′2 and 150 pounds.

Police said she may be in danger.