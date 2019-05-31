//New at Wiregrass – Free Application Week for Fall Semester

Share with friends











Valdosta, GA – New this summer, Wiregrass will be hosting Free Application Week!

Free Application Week will be held on each campus June 17 through June 20. Any new student who applies in person during the week starting June 17 will have the application fee waived. Free Application Day will be held on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Coffee Campus, Cook County WDC Campus, Moody AFB Extended Campus, and the Valdosta Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fall Semester classes begin August 14 so start planning early by applying during this week.

This is the first time the college has offered an extended Free Application period. “We’ve always set aside one day for students to come in and take advantage of the savings in application fee cost,” shared Angela Hobby Vice President of Enrollment Management, “However, many times we would hear from potential students who had work conflicts or were out of town during that one day so we decided to expand the event. Our hope is that this will incentives potential students to come in early and apply for Fall.”

Fall Semester is a great time for new students, or recent graduates seeking to come back and complete an associate degree to consider one of two new options. Wiregrass began offering associate of applied science degrees in Interdisciplinary Studies and Technical Studies this past year. These degrees are offered on these Wiregrass’ campuses, Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee, and online. The new degree level programs for many returning student or recent graduates means just taking a few additional classes but the benefit in the long term could be eligibility for promotions and or pay raises once employed or at their current jobs.

Wiregrass has 37 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. For those applying for financial aid (FAFSA), there is a priority date of July 10, if applying for Fall Semester to ensure all aid is processed before classes begin. Information on Fall Semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100.