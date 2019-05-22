//National League of Jr Cotillions Appoints New Local Directors

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Roxy Corbett and Katherine Freeman have been appointed as the new directors for the Valdosta chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., where the program was established in 1979. There are now more than 400 chapters in 27 states across the country, involving thousands of students.

The Valdosta Daily Times reported that NLJC features character education, etiquette and social dance training for fifth- through eighth-grade students, and includes five classes and two balls during an eight-month period, cotillion representatives said.

NLJC’s program instructs its members in ballroom dance and social courtesies needed for better relationships, emphasizing social behavior – including how to have good conversations to proper table manners.

Corbett has lived in Valdosta for nearly 30 years and is married to Christopher Corbett. They have two children, Mason and Emily. They are members of First United Methodist Church and she is an active member in the Valdosta Junior Service League.

Freeman has also lived in Valdosta for 30 years and is married to Charlie Freeman, with three sons – Charles, Henry and Samuel. Freeman holds an undergraduate degree in Psychology and a Masters in Social Work, serving as a licensed clinical social worker. She is also a member of First United Methodist, involved in the Cabaret Club and Cotillion Club.