//Municipal Court Clerk Cribb Gets Liberty Bell Award

VALDOSTA – Municipal Court Clerk Cathy Cribb was recognized by the Valdosta Bar Association with the Liberty Bell Award.

The Liberty Bell Award is presented each year by the Valdosta Bar Association in conjunction with Law Day to recognize outstanding service performed by a non-lawyer citizen who has given of his or her time and energy to strengthen the effectiveness of the American system of freedom under law, in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution.

Such service may include activities which encourage greater respect for the law in the courts and help educate citizens regarding the role of the courts in the law. Cribb was recognized at the Valdosta Bar Association Law Day Banquet at which Chief Justice Harold Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court was the speaker.

Cribb was recognized for the service she provides to the legal profession and the citizens of the community in her role of Municipal Court Clerk for the City of Valdosta. Cribb has been employed with the court for almost sixteen years.

PHOTO: Cathy Cribb, Judge Vernita Bender and Cribb’s daughter, Cali Price.