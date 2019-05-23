//MTV Show ‘Catfish’ Coming To Valdosta

By Tiara Battle
VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Wednesday, May 22, a Facebook post with a picture of Nev Schulman at a Valdosta Walmart went viral and now the community is on edge.
Is MTV’s ‘Catfish’ coming to Valdosta?
After further observation the picture was in fact taken at a Valdosta Walmart.
His wife, Laura Perlongo, while there, showed them shopping for kids clothing on her Instastory.
Later on she posted them bowling at Jac’s Bowling Lane.
As crazy as it sounds, it had happen eventually. There are numerous people still ‘Catfishing’ and apparently, someone in the city of Valdosta has a story to tell.
Updates to come as more information is provided.