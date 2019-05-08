//Meth, Guns Seized by LCSO

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On May 6, 2019, the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office Special Operations Division searched the residence located at 3754 Crum Road, Valdosta. This search led to the arrest of Jarvis Hawkins, Angela Pounds, and Janna Horton.

The search was based on an investigation of the home and its occupants, who were known to sell methamphetamine from the home. The search revealed approximately 83 grams of methamphetamine, valued at over $8000.

Firearms were recovered during the search as well.

Information obtained during the investigation of this home has been shared with other law enforcement partners, to target the source of the methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the citizens involved in providing crime tips, which lead to these types of interventions in their neighborhoods.

