//McKey Cousins Celebrate Art in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Lynn Thomas, Earle S. McKey III, and Robert W. McKey Jr. (first cousins two generations removed from Doc Holliday) and their wives visited the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts on May 3 while in Valdosta for a family reunion.

The family members visited the Turner Center to view the Spring Into Art exhibition, in which Earle won first place in the painting category with his work titled, “Garden-in-Aix.” Spring Into Art is on display at the Turner Center through June 5.

In photo (from right): Marie Carter and Lynn Thomas, artist Earle S. McKey III, and Robert W. McKey Jr. and Judith V. McKey (of New Orleans, La.) pose next to Earle’s winning artwork at the Turner Center.