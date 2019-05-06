//Man Exposes Self to Children at Restaurant

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Sunday, April 28, 2019 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a call from a North Oak Street Extension restaurant reporting that a man exposing his genitals to children, under the age of 10, who were sitting inside the restaurant with their family.

When officers arrived on scene the unknown subject had left the area. Witnesses described the offender as an African American male, approximately 60 years of age, who was seen leaving the area in a white Cadillac.

Detectives began to investigate the case and go through video evidence that was recovered at the restaurant, along with other businesses in the area.

Through investigation the offender was identified as Milton Jenkins, from Lakeland.

On Friday, April 3, 2019 detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jenkins and they began working with other agencies to apprehend him. Jenkins was arrested by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.

Jenkins is charged with 2 counts of child molestation-felony and 1 count of public indecency-misdemeanor. The investigation is still on going and further charges may be pending.

“I am so proud of the work by our detectives who continued to follow leads and go through evidence on this case, to ensure that this offender was apprehended quickly so he could not victimize any other children,” states VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case, they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.