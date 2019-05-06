//Lowndes Tax Commish Announces New DRIVES System

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO, Ga. – The new state-of-the-art Georgia DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) system, compliments of the Georgia Dept. of Revenue (DOR), will enable more self-service options, improve customer service, and enhance data integrity.

DRIVES mission is to upgrade and modernize the vehicle registration and titling system.

Beginning May 23, some online vehicle services and location hours may be reduced in preparation for the system upgrade.

Implementation of the new system will require the vehicle registrations and titling services to be unavailable Friday, May 24.

During June, customers may experience longer than normal wait times when visiting the tag office. Vehicle owners with renewal dates in May and June who normally renew in person are encouraged to do so prior to May 20 to avoid delays.

Take heed: those who renew online will not experience delays.

“Our office wants to continue providing excellent customer service leading up to the Memorial Day launch of the Georgia DRIVES system, which will improve efficiencies both in Lowndes County and throughout the State,” stated Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain. “It is important for residents to be aware of which services will not be available leading up to Memorial Day and for them to plan accordingly.”

Lowndes County Tag Office will stop processing tag and title transactions at 12:00 p.m. on May 23 but will continue to assist customers with other inquiries or property tax transactions until 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 24 the Lowndes County Tag Offices will not be able to process transactions.

All online motor vehicle related services including online tag renewal services will be offline May 21 – May 27.

In the first month of the DRIVES system, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times.

To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with May and June renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to Monday, May 20.

Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to noon on Thursday, May 23.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue temporary operating permits (TOPs) over Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.

The Department of Driver Services will not be affected.

Please visit the Lowndes County tag website at www.lowndescountytax.com and the Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Facebook page for more information on upcoming scheduling changes, or call at 229-671-2579.