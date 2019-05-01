//Lowndes Seniors Receive Food from SGRC

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – The meal services that benefited seniors in 18 counties is now benefiting Lowndes County seniors, WCTV reported.

The South Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging is a program which focuses on services to assist the elderly, at-risk adults, people with disabilities, to ensure that they are living quality lives.

The staff of SGRC assemble more than 13,000 meals each week for all counties and deliver five meals by preference of the seniors each week.

Army veteran, James Fugghett, expressed how delighted and happy he was to receive his meals. He believes that other seniors should take advantage of the program because it helped him out. He said, “It’s a great program.”

To apply, contact the SGRC Area Agency On Aging at 1-888-732-4464 or 229-333-5277.