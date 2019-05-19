//Local Teacher Runner-Up in 2020 GA Teacher of the Year

May 18, 2019 – Stephanie Peterson was named 2020 Runner-Up in the 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Peterson is a teacher at Westside Elementary School in the Lowndes County School System.
Tracey Pendley, from Burgess Peterson Academy in the Atlanta Public Schools System, received the distinction as 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year, Burgess Peterson Academy, Atlanta Public Schools
Other finalists are:
Kristen Applebee, Georgia Academy for the Blind, State Schools
Amy Arnold, Colham Ferry Elementary School, Oconee County Schools
Dr. David Bishop Collins, Fernbank Science Center, DeKalb County Schools
Carlos Hernandez, General Ray Davis Middle School, Rockdale County Schools
Lewis Kelly, Newton High School, Newton County Schools
Kiana Pinckney, Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Schools
Teresa Thompson, South Tattnall Middle School, Tattnall County Schools
Francisco “Frank” Zamora, Johnson High School, Hall County Schools