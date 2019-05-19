//Local Teacher Runner-Up in 2020 GA Teacher of the Year

Share with friends











May 18, 2019 – Stephanie Peterson was named 2020 Runner-Up in the 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Peterson is a teacher at Westside Elementary School in the Lowndes County School System.

Tracey Pendley, from Burgess Peterson Academy in the Atlanta Public Schools System, received the distinction as 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year, Burgess Peterson Academy, Atlanta Public Schools

Other finalists are:

Kristen Applebee, Georgia Academy for the Blind, State Schools

Amy Arnold, Colham Ferry Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

Dr. David Bishop Collins, Fernbank Science Center, DeKalb County Schools

Carlos Hernandez, General Ray Davis Middle School, Rockdale County Schools

Lewis Kelly, Newton High School, Newton County Schools

Kiana Pinckney, Palmetto Elementary School, Fulton County Schools

Teresa Thompson, South Tattnall Middle School, Tattnall County Schools

Francisco “Frank” Zamora, Johnson High School, Hall County Schools