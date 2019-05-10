//Local Students Publish “Best Part of Me” Book

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Students in April Barnes’ second grade class at Pine Grove Elementary school published a class book through a student-publishing program. The students planned, wrote and illustrated their own books using a free kit provided by Studentreasures Publishing.

The topic of their stories was The Best Part of Me. Each student designed a page that was put together into a color, hardcover book for his or her classroom. Parents were also given the opportunity to purchase a copy of the keepsake.

Tanner Dumas said, “The best part of me is my feet. They can help me play soccer and shoot for the goal.”



Tanner Dumas shows off his Best Part of Me writing



Writing came to life for these students by becoming published authors.

COVER PHOTO: Class Photo: Back row (left to right) Karter Kerr, Tanner Dumas, Elijah Reynolds, Amir Williams, Dale Arrowood, Gauge Thurston, Trenton Folks, Tevon Caul, Nathaniel Galle, Kaden Padgett, Anthony White, Middle row (left to right) Bella Garcia, Teresa Wright, Madison Bauer, Couniyah Hunter, Haley Flint, Allie Kidd, Front row (left to right) Nia Hill, Kylie Davila, Sariah O’Neal (Picture not taken- Demar Gray)