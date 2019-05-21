//Local Law Firm Breaks Record

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, May 21, Attorney General Chris Carr made an announcement that Coleman Talley LLP, a Valdosta based law firm, won the Grand Prize in the 2019 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Competition.

The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition is making way to raise money for Georgia’s food banks.

Partner and Second Harvest of South Georgia Board Member for over 20 years, Bill Holland, said that when he started the Legal Food Frenzy that it was the, “perfect opportunity for the firm to marry its legal passions with its charitable ones.”

Sponsoring this event was the Georgia Food Bank Association, the Young Lawyers Division, and the Attorney General’s office.

Participating were 193 law firms and legal organizations. They represented more than 13,000 members in the legal community.

As a whole, Georgia’s legal community raised $419,321 and 17,617 pounds of food during the competition. Over the span of the two week event, 1.7 million meals were raised, which was a 9.5% increase from last year.

The winners, Coleman Talley LLP, alone raised $34,250 which equaled up to 172,125 points. Of the two grand prizes they competed for, they won the Bar President’s Award. This award is given to the team with the most overall points. In the competition’s history, they scored the largest point total.

Teams can score four points for every dollar and one point for every pound. There are also various bonus point opportunities.

This is the third year in a row that Coleman Talley LLP has won a grand prize since the competition started in 2012.

Holland stated that Coleman Talley have, “personally contributed to the Food Frenzy each year.”

Eliza McCall, the Chief Marketing Officer At Second Harvest of South Georgia is, “glad to see,” their efforts for the community acknowledged.

Additionally, Holland is thankful for the support from those involved with the work of food banks across Georgia.

They are calling for friends, clients, and business associates to participate in the future.