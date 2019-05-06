//Letter Calls for Mom to Remove Son’s Memorial

Share with friends











BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A mother from Brunswick recently acquired an anonymous letter telling her to “get on” with her life and take down her son’s memorial.

Tricia Coffman’s son died at just the age of 18 in a car crash in 2014.

In memory of him, a memorial was built at the site he crashed but someone had something to say about it and it wasn’t pretty.

Coffman posted the letter to her Facebook which is no longer available.

This is what the letter entailed: “It is unfortunate you lost your son and grandson…You burden us with your makeshift memorial in our backyard. It is downright despicable to remember your loved one this way. If you can’t afford a proper memorial in a proper place then go on the Internet and set up a go fund me page and ask for donations.”

The worst part of it all was, “It has been five years…get on with your life. We are tired of sharing your pain.”

Coffman expressed how horrible the letter was and that she couldn’t help but to begin shaking and crying.

Hundreds and thousands of people flooded her Facebook page to show their support and with that she was thankful.

The county is allowing the memorial to remain as it is not harmful to anyone.

