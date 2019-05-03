//LCSO Seizes Over 500 Grams of Cocaine and “Flakka”

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office along with an FBI task force find 539 grams of cocaine and 700 grams of Flakka (cathinone) in a Valdosta home.

The amount of drugs found was worth nearly $125,000.

This investigation began on April 16 when they were able to obtain a search warrant for the 2300 Block of Deborah Drive.

Several have been arrested with not only state but also federal charges. Some of those arrested included local drug dealers.

Responsible for stowing the drugs was Shonn Jerome Tucker according to witnesses who assisted with the investigation. Antwan Wilcox, the homeowner is believed to have conspired with Tucker to store the drugs on his property.

Tucker nor Wilcox are in custody but investigation with continue regarding the men.