Local NewsMay 29, 2019 LCS BOE Called Board Meeting LOWNDES – There will be a called Board of Education Meeting for Lowndes County School System Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at 1592 Norman Drive. The purpose will be to consider personnel recommendations.