//Knights of Columbus Donates to Partnership Cancer Fund

VALDOSTA- Knights of Columbus donates $3,500 to SGMC Foundation’s Partnership Cancer Fund.

At a recent Knights of Columbus family social, members presented a check to the Partnership Cancer Fund. The donation was generated from various fundraising activities hosted by the Knights of Columbus throughout the year.

The Partnership Cancer Fund benefits greatly from generous third-party fundraising efforts, also known as giving circles. These giving circles are a form of shared giving & social networking – from golfers to quilters, runners to bakers – that allows individuals and organizations to turn activities they enjoy into fundraising efforts for the benefit of South Georgia Medical Center’s patients and the Foundation.

“The Partnership Cancer Fund Committee appreciates our giving circle donors for their time and contributions benefiting local cancer patients,” expressed Mary Young Manning, Partnership Cancer Fund committee member.



The Partnership Cancer Fund

SGMC Foundation’s Partnership Cancer Fund provides financial assistance to cancer patients undergoing treatment with certain medically related expenses. Established in 2004, The Fund has awarded over $600,000 to aid cancer patients. Funds support cancer patients who: need cancer treatment medically related expenses; are residents of Lowndes County; or, are currently under treatment by a Lowndes County provider. To apply for funding, please call Ellen Woodard at 229-245-4638.

For more information about SGMC Foundation's Partnership Cancer Fund or giving circles visit