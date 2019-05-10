//Kemp Speaking at VSU Grad Ceremony Causes Ire

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Saturday, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp will speak at the Valdosta State commencement ceremony and students are not particularly enthused about it.

According to a report from WALB, Sam Powell, one of the many Valdosta State students who are not in support of Kemp said it was, “better for my mental health to not be there.”

Powell wasn’t the only one. Many who were set to graduate were shocked and upset about the news.

Powell stated that it isn’t something they support at VSU as students because, “We love each other.”

Kelsey Townsend, another VSU student, said that he wouldn’t be there because things have gone too far.

Townsend referred to the recent signing of the heartbeat bill and said, “Men have full autonomy over what they do, whether it comes to their property, their guns, themselves.”

He said that it isn’t the case when it comes to those of color or women.

However, Townsend wants graduating seniors to enjoy their big day regardless.

He does hope to see students have a say on commencement speakers in the future before they are decided.

As we approach the university’s 227th commencement ceremony, Valdosta State University is honored to welcome Governor Brian Kemp as the Spring 2019 commencement speaker. This is a unique opportunity for our students, their families, and the campus community to hear from our state’s highest leader. Valdosta State University is committed to fostering a learning environment where open dialogue and the free exchange of ideas are welcomed and to graduating a quality, diverse student population prepared for roles as leaders in a global society.



