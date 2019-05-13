//Kemp Signs Morphine Bill

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has been busy lately. This past week he toured Georgia and signed bill after bill.

In Valdosta, he made a stop at Fellowship Home at Brookside, owned by the LaHood family, and Representative John LaHood.

Gov. Kemp signed House Bill 374, sponsored by District 175 Rep. LaHood.

HB 374 grants the right of administration of liquid morphine by certified medication aides and proxy caregivers.

The bill, in part reads:

Administer liquid morphine to a resident of the assisted living community who is the patient of a licensed hospice, pursuant to a hospice physician’s written order that contains specific instructions for indication, dosage, frequency, and route of administration, provided that the licensed hospice consents to the use and administration of liquid morphine as described in this subparagraph. The medication aide shall observe and document the resident’s need for all ‘as needed’ (PRN) liquid morphine in such resident’s record and such indications of need may include verbalizations of pain, groaning, grimacing, or restlessness. The initial dose of any 19LC 33 7784S/APH. B. 374- 3 -liquid morphine administered pursuant to this subparagraph shall be administered and assessed by a licensed hospice health care professional to observe and address any adverse reactions to such medication. The assisted living community shall ensure that any medication aides who will be administering liquid morphine to any hospice patients in such assisted living community pursuant to this subparagraph receive adequate training from a licensed hospice on the safe and proper administration of liquid morphine prior to such administration and on an annual basis thereafter. The assisted living community shall maintain documentation of all training provided and shall adhere to all security and storage requirements for liquid morphine required under state and federal law, including but not limited to any rules promulgated by the department. HB 374

LaHood said medical professionals were told about 18 months ago that certain medications could no longer be administered, according to an article in the Valdosta Daily Times.

Prior to the bill, CMAs weren’t able to give to residents liquid morphine, a medication used to manage pain and relieve symptoms of dyspnea – difficult breathing, VDT continued.