//Keck Pleads Guilty to Fleeing Deputies

ADEL – On May 28, 2019, Christopher Keck of St. Joseph, Missouri, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving with Suspended Drivers License, and Speeding as a result of a high speed chase that ended in the Pine Valley community. Keck had called for a taxi to pick him up after he fled from Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers.

Keck entered a plea of guilty to said charges and Cook County Probate Judge L. Chase Daughtrey sentenced Keck to serve 15 days in the Cook County Jail, serve 36 months’ probation, perform 50 hours of community service, attend Defensive Driving School, and pay $1415 in fines. The sentence is consecutive to his release from the Buchanan County Jail in Missouri.

Matthew Bennett, County Solicitor, prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Lea G. Hazel, County Public Defender, represented Keck.