//J.L. Lomax Celebrates National Library Week

VALDOSTA – When is the last time you have been to the library? April is the perfect time to go because it is School Library Month.



National Library Week is recognized April 7th-13th, and even though reading is promoted everyday at J. L. Lomax, the J.L. Lomax Media Center went all out to make this week extra special. Scholars were given the opportunity to play fun games such as, “Guess How Many Books are in the Media Center.” They also went on a Library Scavenger Hunt and decorated hearts to tell why they loved their school library.

Each day, students were challenged to complete certain activities. On Monday, students wrote on the topic, “If I were Media Specialist for the Day.” On Tuesday, Pre-K students had a special visit from book character Maisy. On Wednesday, scholars, staff, and families were challenged to Drop Everything and Read (D.E.A.R.). On Thursday, the first one hundred students to make 100% on an AR test will receive a prize. The final Friday celebration, students were awarded for their essays and received a bag for full of library goodies.

National library week, first sponsored in 1958, is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. It is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nations’ libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support. All types of libraries — school, public, academic and special – participate.