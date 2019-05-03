//Investing in Cannabis a Thing?

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Michigan became the 10th state in America to legalize recreational marijuana… and the very first Midwestern state.

Additionally, Missouri and Utah both legalized medical marijuana use. If you’re keeping track, that’s now 33 of 50 states with some form of decriminalized marijuana.

Now, why am I taking time out of your day to tell you about this?

Because I believe these three states are ushering us one step closer to an unprecedented boom in the cannabis market.

Frankly, I don’t care about cannabis itself… but I sure do care about massive opportunities for forward-thinking investors… which is EXACTLY what I see here.

Here’s what I’m talking about. Financial experts from all over the world agree: a marijuana boom is coming.

To the tune of an estimated $80 billion.

And here at The Motley Fool, we’ve identified a little-known Canadian company that might have just unlocked the key to profiting off marijuana.

The state of cannabis

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America:

9 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. legalized recreational marijuana in recent years

Full legalization in Canada as of Oct. 17

Michigan, Missouri, and Utah all pass marijuana referendums in 2018 midterms

Legal cannabis worth $50 billion for the U.S. today

And since some experts have projected the American industry to skyrocket to as much as $80 billion by 2030, I think it’s time for investors to start paying attention.

But until recently, it’s also an industry that we’ve stayed on the fence about. it’s a relatively new field… untested… unproven.

And while The Motley Fool analysts love being on the cutting-edge of new investing trends…

…like picking Amazon at $15.31 a share…

…Netflix at $1.85 a share…

…or Disney at $1.84 a share…

…we’ve been quiet on this growing marijuana industry for a while.

Until now.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and a powerhouse Canadian company.

And that company – which now has the opportunity to rake in profits from the $7 billion Canadian cannabis industry AND potentially the $80 billion U.S. cannabis industry – is no stranger to us here at The Motley Fool.

Because we’ve actually recommended this company before… for completely different reasons! And take a look at how it’s done since we recommended it to our members in July 2016:

472% returns since

52% sales growth in last year alone

Estimated 98% of addressable market left to conquer

This small Canadian powerhouse has locked in key partnerships with behemoths like Facebook, Amazon, and now the Ontario government.

And even with all that, the company’s CEO declared that he thinks they’re only 2%-3% into what this company could eventually become.

We here at The Motley Fool are convinced we’re only in the VERY early days of this company’s trajectory.

Which means there could still be boatloads more profit to be had for in-the-know investors who are prepared to take action.

Now, I don’t like to brag… but here at The Motley Fool, we’ve had a pretty good track record of picking trends before they get big. Take a look at a few of the companies we picked to dominate their field:

Netflix, up 19,583%

Amazon, up 10,588%

Bookings Holdings, up 7,980%

Walt Disney, up 6,106%

If you’d invested $1,000 in each of those companies when we recommended them in Stock Advisor, you’d be sitting on $447,000 right now.

Which brings me back to this latest find.

This company’s future doesn’t hinge on marijuana. If all forms of THC are banned forever in the United States, we think this company still has an incredible field of opportunity. (Heck, that’s why we recommended it in the first place!)

But now that there’s an estimated $80 billion industry emerging from the woodwork, their prospects are positively mouth-watering – and we think you’ll regret not getting invested now.

Because after the November 6th vote, there’s the potential for even more capitalization for this small company. And if you’re not invested before then, you may come to regret it.

Forget penny pot stocks.

Forget untried, inexperienced cannabis farmers.

THIS is the company we think you should have in your portfolio if you want to position yourself wisely for the coming marijuana boom.

And even though this company has had unprecedented success so far… and they’ve just made a history-defining deal with the Canadian government… far fewer investors than you might expect are taking advantage of this VERY rare moment.

Due to the urgency of this recent development, we put together a thorough report that shows you how this emerging industry could potentially mint its own “marijuana millionaires.”

It reveals the reasons why we think every forward-thinking investor should be paying close attention to this revolutionary new industry and what might be a potentially life-changing investment opportunity.

Best of all, this report is FREE to you when you sign up for Stock Advisor today.

Simply click below to sign up and learn about the one stock we think you need to consider for your portfolio for the coming cannabis boom.