//I75 Traffic Stop Nets $725k in Marijuana

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at approximately 3:22 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a black colored GMC Yukon XL on I75 near the 13 mile marker for traffic violations, according to a report from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the traffic stop a K-9 was used on the exterior and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics or illegal substances.

A probably cause search was conducted on the vehicle where approximately 180 pounds of marijuana was found packaged in two large “luggage” bags in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Sulaica Solay, and front seat passenger, Xiomara Rivera, were both arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana.

The estimated street value of the marijuana seized was $725,000.

PHOTO: From Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office of Xiomara Rivera; Solay not available