//Hospital Authority Board Member Replaced

VALDOSTA — At the last Valdosta/Lowndes County Hospital Authority meeting on Wednesday, May 15, board member Dr. Mary Margaret Richardson was replaced after nearly 15 years of service.

In her place will be Shirley Garland, who will take over the position after Richardson’s term expires June 1.

The Lowndes County Commission voted for Garland out of three possible nominations during a meeting Tuesday, The Valdosta Daily Times reported.

Richardson, whose last meeting as a board member was Wednesday, said she had been appointed to the board three previous times and wasn’t surprised she was being replaced.