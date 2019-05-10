//Hahira DDA Announces Facade Grant Program

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

HAHIRA, Ga. – Hahira has been upgrading its downtown area steadily, creatively and consistently.

More facelifts are to come as the Hahira Downtown Development Authority announces a new grant program that will give more opportunities to downtown businesses.

Hahira Downtown Development Authority Chairman Ted Raker and the DDA Board of Directors are rolling out The Façade Grant Program (FGP) to Hahira business owners.

The Façade Grant Program is a DDA-funded initiative designed to aid property owners and businesses in rehabilitation of their exterior building facades.

Any business that is located within the DDA district and the exterior of their building (either front or back) faces a city-owned alley, recognized street or highway are eligible to apply for this grant.

Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and are distributed at the discretion of the DDA. Money is awarded on a 50/50 matching basis with a maximum reimbursement to the business owner of $1000.

The Façade Grant Program is now active, and any business owner meeting the criteria listed in the application are welcomed and encouraged to apply.

Applications may be picked up at Hahira City Hall, located at 102 South Church Street, or downloaded from the Hahira Happenings Facebook Page. Applications may also be found at http://www.hahiraga.gov/boards-committees/downtown-development-authority-dda.