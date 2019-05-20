//Greater Valdosta United Way Looking for New Ex. Director

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Board of Directors of the Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW) is opening the search for a new Executive Director (ED). Steve Jaramillo, current ED, has announced plans to resign at the end of the month to pursue other opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of Greater Valdosta United Way, Board Chairman Jonathan Miller commented, “GVUW thanks Steve for his three years of leadership. Steve is leaving the agency in a much better place and we will forever appreciate his contribution. GVUW has and will always support Steve and we wish him well in his next endeavor.”

Steve Jaramillo commented, “I am thankful for the opportunities that the Greater Valdosta United Way has provided me. I will always be an advocate for the GVUW because the mission is vital to our community. The future of the GVUW is as exciting and important as the 65 years of service have been.”

The Greater Valdosta United Way Board of Directors is actively recruiting potential candidates to fill this position. Ideal candidates would have experience in non-profit management, fundraising, volunteer organization, leadership and general office management. The GVUW has been serving the communities of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier, and Lowndes Counties for 65 years and the next ED will be crucial in leading the GVUW into the next era of the organization. Applications will be accepted through close of business June 17th and may be submitted via email to careers@unitedwayvaldosta.org.

For more information about the agency and to see a full job description, visit https://unitedwayvaldosta.org/.

About the Greater Valdosta United Way:

The mission of the Greater Valdosta United Way is to improve people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For 65 years the GVUW has worked to improve our community starting at its roots with long-term solutions focused on Education, Income Stability, and Health & Wellness – the building blocks to better lives and stronger communities. The Greater Valdosta United Way serves the residents of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes Counties. For additional information, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org, call (229) 242-2208, or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.