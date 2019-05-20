//Game Design Camp at Wiregrass Tech in Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. — Parents may register students for Wiregrass Tech’s Game Design Camp happening this June at the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Technical College. The camp is for upcoming 5th – 8th graders.

The Game Design Camp will be held June 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students will learn the tools and mechanics of designing and building a 3D video game level. The camp cost is $40. To register your child, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass. For information about Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu