//GA Forestry Not Issuing Burn Permits for Lowndes

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Georgia Forestry Chief Ranger, Stephen Spradley, has notified the county that his office will not be issuing residential/debris burn permits this weekend for Lowndes County.

The lack of rain and current weather conditions are the driving factors for this decision. To be clear, this is not a burn ban. The decision to ban burning is made at the state level.

Once conditions improve, the restriction will be lifted. Citizens with questions may contact Georgia Forestry in Lowndes County by calling 229-333-5267.

Lowndes County ordinances allow burning in residential areas on the first and third Saturday of each month, after a burn permit from Georgia Forestry has been obtained.