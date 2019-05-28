//Fry Street Stabbing Suspect in Custody

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Morris Jerome Thompson was identified Saturday, May 25, 2019 at approximately by a citizen who called saying that he’d been spotted inside a car in the area of 807 South Fry Street.

Multiple Valdosta Police Department uniformed officers responded to the area. Within minutes, Thompson was located and taken into custody without incident. Thompson was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he will face an

active Aggravated Assault warrant stemming from the May 12 incident where he is accused of stabbing another individual.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the citizen who contacted E-911 after spotting a dangerous subject known to be wanted by the Police,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.