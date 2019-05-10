//Fraternities, Sororities Donate to Wiregrass Foundation

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NHPC), a collaborative organization of nine historically African American, International Greek fraternities and sororities presented $1,000.00 scholarship check to Wiregrass President Dr. Tina Anderson.

The check was presented in support of the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College African American Male Initiative.

Dr. Alvin Payton (Retired Wiregrass Vice President for Community Relations) and Katrina Royal (Wiregrass Director of Testing and Special Populations) met with the leadership of the NHPC, Sharah Denton and Attorney Karla Walker of National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), and Attorney Roy Copeland of 100 Black Men last year in a joint effort with WGTC leadership to improve recruitment and retention of African American males.

These organizations partnered with Andre Newson, Director of the Mildred Hunter Center to host “Wiregrass Recruitment Event” at the center. The Wiregrass Foundation South has set up a scholarship with the funds to assist students as needed with incidentals like gas allowance, tuition assistance, and testing fees.

PHOTO: Left front row: Tabora Temple, Berinda Nwakamma, Tiffany Vinson, Katrina Royal, Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Ronald Skrine Sr., Elnora Hill, Lawanna Barron, Sandra Tooley, and Dr. Virginia Crowell. Left back row: Deroccious Harris, Collie Williams, Gregory Powell, Renrick Ard, Dr. Alvin Payton, David Davis, Allen Lane Jr., and Tyshon Reed.