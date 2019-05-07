//Former VHS Band Director Headed to LHS

Share with friends











Story and photo by Tiara Battle

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta High School band director resigned in March and will be joining former rival, Lowndes High School, after the end of the school year.

During the 13 years Michael Thomas has been VHS’ band director he became renowned for the art of music.

In 1995, Thomas received his B.A. in Music Education from Troy University which is considered the “Sound of the South.”

Following Troy, it didn’t take long before Thomas’ career in music education took off. For two years, Thomas played a key role in building the band program at Calhoun County High School.

Thomas then moved to Americus, Georgia where he spent eight years as director at Americus-Sumter County High School.

After Americus, he directed at Northside High School.

In 2006, Thomas got the job as director at Valdosta High School.

Under the direction of Thomas, Valdosta High won several Grand Championships, Best In Class Awards and countless superior ratings during not only marching band but also concert band seasons.

His talents have helped several of his students perform all over the world in places like England, France, Italy, Germany, and New York.

In 2017, Thomas was crowned GMEA Music Educator of the year and has been previously elected to serve as District VIII Chairman in the Georgia Music Educators Association.

Though those are the few accolades of many, Thomas is expected to continue and add more high notes to his career – this time with the legendary Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen as associate band director.

The Georgia Bridgemen are currently under the direction of Jon Bowman and are also known for their successful band program.

