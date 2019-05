Share with friends











FITZGERALD, Ga. – Jonathan Kelly, Fitzgerald High School band director, was arrested around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to Lee Cone, Ben Hill County sheriff.

Kelly was charged with aggravated sodomy of a former student who is a juvenile and charges are likely pending.

Kelly was recently named the new Worth County High School band director, according to a Worth County School System Facebook post.

The Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office has not released the location of his incarceration.